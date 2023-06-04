Droylsden street stabbing: Woman's final moments 'horrific'
- Published
The family of a woman stabbed to death as she walked to meet her mum described their "utter shock" adding her final moments would have been "horrific".
Michelle Hodgkinson, 51, had been walking in Edge Lane, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, when she was attacked at about noon on Friday.
Her family said she was known for charity work and "making people smile".
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.
In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police, Ms Hodgkinson's family said: "Everyone who knows Michelle is in utter shock at the attack she endured and how horrific her last moments were.
"Our Shelly B was the most amazing, loving, selfless and funny daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, auntie and most recently a nanna.
"It was a privilege to have been known and loved by her."
They said she had loved helping people in her community, was known for volunteering, carrying out charity work and she "loved creating hampers to make people smile".
'World has crumbled'
"She would be there for anyone and the day she was taken from us, she was doing just that - walking to meet her mum to take her shopping and to go for a coffee," the family statement said.
"Our family and friends are heartbroken. In one moment our world has crumbled and will never be the same."
They added words could not describe "how much she will be missed".
"Our biggest cheerleader, our confidante, our rock - she will never be forgotten," her family said.
"We love you to the moon and back. We'll do everything we can to get justice. Love you forever and always."
The police force said reports came in at about 12:00 BST on Friday that a woman had been stabbed in the street.
Officers said Ms Hodgkinson died at the scene and they were still investigating the case.
On Saturday police said they were "keeping an open mind" over what had happened and understood the local community had been "deeply affected" by the attack.
