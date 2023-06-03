Old Trafford death: Man held on suspicion of murdering Salah Adam
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who tried to help a friend who was being chased.
Salah Adam, 21, was stabbed after two men turned on him instead in Kings Road, Old Trafford on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 19-year-old man was arrested earlier and remains in police custody.
Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have been released on bail pending further enquires.
The 15-year-old was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, while the 16-year-old was held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
Vital information
Police are continuing to appeal for information and said they believe two of the offenders were riding a black mountain bike and a yellow hire-bike.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "Enquiries also suggest there were approximately five people in the area at the time of the murder who may have vital information that could assist the investigation.
"I understand the concern an incident of this nature will cause in the community and as a result we have put extra officers in place to carry out highly visible patrols over the coming days and to offer reassurance."
