Tameside: Man, 28, arrested after woman stabbed to death
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old woman.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police officers were called to a property in Edge Lane, Droylsden, shortly after 12:00 BST on Friday.
Despite efforts by emergency service workers, the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested the 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.
Ch Supt Phil Davies, Tameside's district commander, said officers had been "working around the clock" adding the force was "piecing together the full circumstances" and "keeping an open mind".
"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim as well as with the community who have been deeply affected by this incident," he said.
"I understand the nature of the incident will cause concern in our communities, not just in Tameside, but across Greater Manchester."
