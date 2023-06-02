Woman, 44, dies after reports of stabbing in Droylsden, police say
A woman has died after "reports of a stabbing" at a property, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were sent to an address in Edge Lane, Droylsden, just after noon.
The force said a 44-year-old woman had been "sadly pronounced dead at the scene" about 45 minutes later.
Appealing for information, a GMP representative said no arrests had been made and a cordon remained in place at the property.
