Old Trafford house death: Man fatally hurt trying to save friend - police
- Published
A man who was fatally attacked with knives in a garden had initially tried to help his friend, police have said.
Salah Eldin Adam, 21, was found seriously injured Kings Road, Old Trafford, on Wednesday evening. He died at the scene.
Police believe Mr Adam had attempted to help a friend who was chased in Kings Road by two men using bicycles.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said about five people were also in the area using bicycles at the time.
The two men are described as being young, one being mixed race and the other black, and riding on a black mountain bike and a yellow council Beryl bicycle.
The force said it was keen to speak to the five people as they may be able to help with the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said Mr Adam's family had suffered "devastating trauma" and the force wanted to pay tribute to the 21-year-old, who "did his best to save a friend in danger".
GMP said it was working with the theory that Mr Adam was fatally assaulted with knives.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and another boy, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, on Wednesday.
They have both been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Brennand urged people to "think back to provide any information that could help".
"We owe it to the victim and his loved ones to try and find answers in the timeline leading up to his death, even the smallest piece of information in cases like this can make a big difference," she added.
