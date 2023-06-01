Stockport homes evacuated in illegal fireworks probe
Several houses have been evacuated with an army bomb disposal unit called after police discovered suspected hazardous materials at a house.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 50-year-old man was arrested at a property in Middleton Road, Stockport.
The arrest was "in response to intelligence about the manufacture of illegal fireworks", a spokesman said.
The force said several roads were closed and a 100m (328ft) cordon was in place while investigations continued.
The suspect was detained under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, police said.
Supt Zeashan Nasim said it was a precaution and "there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public".
He added: "Our officers are currently working hard to establish all of the facts and will remain at the scene while this work is ongoing.
"While we have asked some residents to leave their properties, this is as a precaution.
"There will be some road closures and we thank local residents for their patience while officers go about their business."
