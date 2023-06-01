Manchester mayor's plea to tram workers over Parklife strikes
A mayor has offered to meet union bosses over a pay dispute involving tram drivers, if they agree not to strike during a popular music festival.
Metrolink staff in Manchester are due to walk out on 10 and 11 June during Parklife and other major city events.
Mayor Andy Burnham said talks between the Unite union and Metrolink operator KeolisAmey had reached a "stalemate" over a proposed 5% pay rise.
The union said without an improved offer the strikes would go ahead.
Parklife - a two-day event in Heaton Park - features a host of music acts, with rapper Aitch headlining this year.
The strike will also affect those heading to Soccer Aid at Old Trafford, along with crowds going to The Weeknd's headline show at Etihad Stadium and singer Roger Waters' gig at the AO Arena, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester: "I will set up a process of talks, but it has to be in the real world with the kind of pressures we're under.
"Let's get around that table and see if we can find a way forward. But in return, I do ask the trade union today to postpone those strikes next weekend."
Mr Burnham said Metrolink drivers had received above-inflation pay rises in recent years.
However, he added the public transport system has not bounced back after the pandemic.
He explained that the service's budget had been affected by lower passenger numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels, but said the city-region had not received government cash to cover the shortfall.
Mr Burnham said that the 5% pay rise currently on offer was "not bad", whereas Unite has described the offer - which, if accepted, would cover a 15-month period before pay is reviewed again - as a "very significant real terms pay cut".
In response, a Unite spokesperson said: "Metrolink has failed to make an improved offer and therefore the strikes are set to go ahead as planned."
KeolisAmey has been approached for comment.