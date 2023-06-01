Report into Cheshire East Council leader's conduct to cost £320k
A report on the conduct of a former council leader who was said to have created a "culture of fear" could cost the authority almost £320,000.
Michael Jones was leader of Cheshire East Council until 2015, when he resigned over contracts awarded to a firm owned by his physiotherapist.
A report published in January revealed his leadership included "bullying and inappropriate behaviour".
Mr Jones said at the time the report was not "fair and accurate".
The public interest report was prepared by auditors Grant Thornton, which has now notified Cheshire East of its proposed fee and will submit the proposal to the independent Public Sector Audit Appointments for approval.
The proposed £319,370 cost would come from the council's reserves from the previous year, and not the current year's budget.
Council leader Sam Corcoran said events in the report had "undoubtedly" affected the council and residents.
He added: "This proposed fee is a significant amount of public money that I would much rather see spent in directly supporting sustainable council services."
A Cheshire East Council report said the timescale for the next steps were "not clear at this stage".
The council's audit and governance committee are set to discuss the fee at a meeting on 8 June.
Grant Thornton acted on behalf of the council between 2014 and 2018, and had looked into the culture and conduct of Mr Jones, and the procurement processes involving a local company named Core Fit Limited.
The report publication had been delayed while Cheshire Police investigated possible fraud which Mr Jones described at the time as a "vindictive" investigation and "politically motivated attack" by his opponents in "collusion" with police.
The investigation was dropped in 2020 due to insufficient evidence.
In 2021, an internal council review into the contracts awarded to Core Fit Limited found a "widespread failure to follow due process".
Grant Thornton declined to comment.