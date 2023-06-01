Old Trafford house death: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a house, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers responding to "reports of a disturbance" found the 21-year-old at a house on Kings Road, Old Trafford, at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday.
It said a 15-year-old boy was held and remained in custody for questioning,
Appealing for information, Det Supt Jane Higham said officers were trying to "piece together what happened".
She said the force was in the "very early stages of a murder investigation" and needed to "understand a timeline of events".
"We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause concern in our communities, not just in Old Trafford, but across Greater Manchester," she added.
"As a result, there will be a visible increase of police officers in the area over the coming days.
"Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us."
GMP said a second boy, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and also remained in custody.
