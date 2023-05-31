GMP missed chances to find dead man sooner - IOPC
- Published
A police search for a missing man who was discovered dead in a park missed a chance to find him sooner, an investigation has ruled.
John Winterton was found in Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, six days after he was reported missing on 19 August 2021.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said phone data revealing his location was available on the first day of the investigation.
The IOPC found two areas of learning for GMP after the 26-year-old's death.
Greater Manchester Police has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
An inquest concluded Mr Winterton killed himself, the IOPC said.
GMP made a mandatory referral to the IOPC which investigated its response to the missing person report.
The IOPC, which concluded its investigation in July 2022, found a missed opportunity that could have led to Mr Winterton being found sooner.
It said officers obtained Mr Winterton's phone data on 19 August which, once fully analysed, identified the approximate last known location of Mr Winterton's phone and where he was eventually found .
However, a delay in accessing specialist support meant the information was not available to investigating officers until 25 August, the IOPC said.
Catherine Bates of the IOPC said: "Our investigation... found officers were in possession of data on day one of the investigation that, had they analysed it sooner, may have led to Mr Winterton being found more quickly.
"Although the inquest found this was unlikely to have changed the tragic outcome, it may have lessened the considerable distress felt by his family during this difficult time had the search been concluded sooner."
No-one serving with GMP was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.
However, recommendations were shared with the force about the opportunities provided by phone data and the resources available for analysing it.
After delays were found in consulting and appointing a police search advisor, the IOPC also advised GMP of its handling of high-risk missing person investigations "to improve its response... in the future", Ms Bates said.
The findings were also shared with Mr Winterton's family and with the coroner to assist with the inquest.
Ms Bates added its statutory recommendation, and the force's response to it, would be published in due course.