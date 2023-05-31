Rochdale deputy mayor investigated after complaint lodged

Rochdale Labour councillor Shakil Ahmed
Rochdale Labour councillor Shakil Ahmed has declined to comment

A newly appointed deputy mayor is being investigated by a local authority's standards body.

Councillor Shakil Ahmed is being investigated by Rochdale Council after a complaint was lodged.

At this stage it is not known whether Mr Ahmed will face a standards committee hearing or what sanctions are being considered, should the claims against him prove to be founded.

No further details were provided and Mr Ahmed has declined to comment.

A council spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Following an assessment of a complaint, an investigation is now underway and will be dealt with through the council's standards process.

"No further comment will be provided until the investigation has concluded."

Rochdale Labour group issued a similar statement, saying "it would be wrong to prejudge" the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for Labour North West added: "Any complaints are investigated in line with our rules and procedures."

