Rochdale deputy mayor investigated after complaint lodged
- Published
A newly appointed deputy mayor is being investigated by a local authority's standards body.
Councillor Shakil Ahmed is being investigated by Rochdale Council after a complaint was lodged.
At this stage it is not known whether Mr Ahmed will face a standards committee hearing or what sanctions are being considered, should the claims against him prove to be founded.
No further details were provided and Mr Ahmed has declined to comment.
A council spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Following an assessment of a complaint, an investigation is now underway and will be dealt with through the council's standards process.
"No further comment will be provided until the investigation has concluded."
Rochdale Labour group issued a similar statement, saying "it would be wrong to prejudge" the outcome of an ongoing investigation.
A spokesman for Labour North West added: "Any complaints are investigated in line with our rules and procedures."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk