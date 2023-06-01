Manchester's Festival of Libraries to showcase 101 young writers
- Published
The work of 101 young writers is to be showcased as part of a festival celebrating libraries.
Poetry and prose in 12 languages will form a trail across six sites as part of Manchester's Festival of Libraries.
Organisers said the work was created by young people from more than 40 Greater Manchester schools and covered themes as diverse as space, sport and love.
Manchester City Council's deputy leader said the trail would showcase some of the area's "brightest literary stars".
Councillor Luthfur Rahman added that the authority was "delighted to share the creativity of Manchester's young people".
'Extraordinary powers'
The Schools Writing Trail will be on display at Manchester Central Library, the Portico Library in the city centre, the Sam Alexander Language Library and the Poetry Library at Manchester Metropolitan University, the Z-arts centre in Hulme and Moss Side Library from 1 to 15 June.
A festival representative said the trail reflected "an enormous passion for engaging young people in literature and libraries, which is central to the Festival of Libraries as a whole and Manchester's status as a Unesco City of Literature".
They said it was being staged in tribute to the writers' "incredible talents and in testament to how important literature is to the city region".
"The writing is in 12 languages and features poetry, fiction and extraordinary powers of imagination," they added.
"Vast themes have been covered by the young writers: space, hope, memories, love, belonging, friendship, history, sport and so many more."
The festival runs from 7 to 11 June at venues across Manchester.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk