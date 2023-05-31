FA Cup final rival fans urged to use separate routes to Wembley
Rival Manchester football fans heading to Wembley for the FA Cup final are being urged to use separate routes and motorway service stations to help minimise disruption.
Transport bosses issued the guidance ahead of Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Major congestion is feared on a day when another train strike is planned.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said people "may want to consider making a weekend of it in London".
Rail operator Avanti West Coast will be operating a reduced timetable on Friday and no services will run on Saturday due to the industrial action by drivers.
TfGM has advised City supporters to travel via the M62 and M1; M6 and M1; or M6, M6 Toll and M1.
United fans are urged to travel on the M6, M42 and M40, which is a near-identical distance of about 200 miles (320 km).
Particular motorway service stations have also been suggested for each club.
City fans are asked to use Lymm, Sandbach, Stafford, Norton Canes, Corley, Rugby, Watford Gap, Northampton, Newport Pagnell, Toddington and London Gateway.
The services suggested for United supporters are Knutsford, Keele, Hilton Park, Warwick, Cherwell Valley, Oxford and Beaconsfield.
However, there are no plans to officially enforce the guidance.
The AA said service stations "are likely to be incredibly busy" on Saturday and advised non-football fans to consider taking a break off the motorway network, such as at a local town or village.
A park-and-walk facility will be available at Fryent Country Park near Wembley for drivers while the Football Association has also laid on 120 coaches in addition to those provided by each club.
AA public relations manager Tony Rich said: "The best mode of travel for football fans will be the official coaches and the extra coaches put on by the FA.
"For those who plan to drive themselves to Wembley they are advised to set off early, using alternative routes where possible as most major roads are likely to be busy with coaches carrying supporters to the game."
TfGM has previously warned people travelling to Greater Manchester on Saturday to plan ahead as it prepares for "the busiest day on the transport network so far".
Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay and Sir Elton John all play in the area on Saturday and it will also be the first day of the free We Invented The Weekend festival in Salford.
