Salford City Council to spend £3.7m on repairs to stave off legal claims
- Published
A council is to spend £3.7m on improving a city's roads and footways in a bid to reduce legal claims.
More than 200 footways and nearly 400 roads across Salford have been earmarked for repairs.
A city council report said there had been more than 40 claims for damaged vehicles in 2022 and almost 60 for personal injuries.
It said the rise was "a result of the deterioration of the network" due to "lower funding levels."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the funding would come from the city council's capital allocation from the Department for Transport for the Highways Investment Programme for the year ahead
About £2.5m will be spent for carriageway refurbishment and resurfacing and £1.2m will be used for repairs to surfaces on footways and kerbing.
The LDRS said that since 2017, the council had been consistently awarded less than it had bid for, but had received the full £3.7m it requested for the coming year.
A report to the property and regeneration briefing meeting said the number of legal claims against the city council fell before 2010, during a period when it also received full funding.
It said the rise in claims was "a direct consequence of the investment made" and in the last 12 months, there had been "a significant increase in the number of claims received by the council".
It added that the value of payouts had "slightly increased" with further claims still to be settled.
