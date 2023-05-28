Hardy's Well fire: Pub featuring Lemn Sissay poem on wall demolished
Poet Lemn Sissay said he was "quite sad" a pub where his poem has featured on the wall for more than 30 years has been demolished after a fire.
A blaze damaged the derelict Hardy's Well in Rusholme, Manchester, on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.
The building which dates back almost 200 years was subsequently deemed unsafe after a multi-agency meeting.
Sissay said he had a "soft spot" for the pub displaying his poem since 1992.
The renowned writer, broadcaster and University of Manchester chancellor was asked to write a poem by the bosses of Hardy's Well when he was drinking in the pub on the corner of Dickenson Street and Wilmslow Road.
He produced Hardys Well which was his first "landmark" poem where he turns his commissioned work into landmarks.
He said the one at Hardy's Well was "ahead of its time" as "no one was doing it" then.
"I'm quite sad it has been demolished," he said.
"I have had lots of messages from people about it saying it meant a lot to them, too," added Sissay, who became an OBE last year in recognition of his services to literature and charity.
"I have even been told Hardy's Well is on Pokemon Go," he added.