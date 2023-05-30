Driver jailed for killing passenger in Bolton crash while fleeing police
A driver who killed one passenger and injured another when he crashed into parked vehicles and a lamp-post while fleeing from police has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police said Joshua Cleworth took a car without consent and crashed after failing to stop on Bolton's Wigan Road on 30 August.
It said a 35-year-old man died shortly after the crash, while a 39-year-old woman was seriously injured.
Cleworth was jailed for 11 years and three months at Bolton Crown Court.
The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by dangerous driving and to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Speaking after sentencing, Sgt Andrew Page said the case showed "very clearly the tragic consequences that dangerous driving can have for others".
