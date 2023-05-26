Javell Morgan: Two men jailed for stab murder after carnival
- Published
Two men who stabbed to death a 20-year-old man when violence broke out after a carnival have been jailed for murder.
Javell Morgan died after being attacked in the early hours of 15 August 2022.
Manchester Crown Court heard how Mr Morgan was chased by Deontay Crosfield, 22, and Jacob Doughty, 21, before being repeatedly stabbed following Manchester's Caribbean Carnival.
Crosfield was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years while Doughty was jailed for a minimum of 21 years.
During the seven-week trial, the prosecution claimed two rival gangs from West Yorkshire had clashed outside a chicken shop in Moss Side, leading to a gun being fired.
Doughty and Crosfield then targeted Mr Morgan, chasing him before stabbing him five times in the leg, the court was told.
Mr Morgan, from West Yorkshire, managed to escape and started to flee when Doughty stabbed him in the back.
'Total devastation'
His mother described him as a "loving son, grandson, brother and nephew", adding that "having to kiss his cold face while police looked on will haunt me forever".
"It's unimaginable the total devastation this loss has brought to a large close-knit family," she said.
Judge Suzanne Goddard KC, sentencing, said Mr Morgan had his "whole life" ahead of him and his mother's words showed how he was loved deeply by his family.
"No sentence that I can pass on you can possibly atone for the pain this loss has caused," she said.
"You should carry the burden of the knowledge of that lasting pain you have caused them for the rest of your life."
She also read out a letter written by Crosfield that she said showed evidence of some remorse.
In the letter, Crosfield wrote: "I cannot begin to imagine what they [Mr Morgan's family] are going through.
"I believe drill music and gangs have destroyed the town I live in and now more than ever I hate gangs."
As they were escorted out of the court room Crosfield waved to the the public gallery while Doughty was seen grinning.
Det Ch Insp Neil Higginson, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said the carnival was "a key event, where Greater Manchester's communities come together to celebrate diversity".
"GMP will not tolerate serious violent crime at this event or any other and officers will continue to work with partner agencies to keep people safe," he said.
Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer, from West Yorkshire Police, said the men "were identified participants in violence and other related criminal activity here in Huddersfield".
"Them being taken off the streets is good news."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk