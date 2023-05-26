Brianna Ghey: New trial date for pair accused of murder
The trial of a boy and a girl accused of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey has been put back until November.
The transgender girl died after she was found with stab wounds in Warrington, Cheshire, on 11 February.
The suspects, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named because of their ages, were due to go on trial in July.
But Mrs Justice Yip set a new trial date for 27 November at Manchester Crown Court, which is estimated to last up to three weeks.
The 50-minute hearing at Liverpool Crown Court also dealt with issues that cannot be reported ahead of the trial.
Both defendants were charged following the death of Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington.
Neither defendant was present for the hearing but will attend in person for a further pre-trial hearing in Manchester on 20 July.
The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, are both currently held in youth detention accommodation.
