Manchester Metrolink workers to strike over pay during Parklife
Staff at Greater Manchester's Metrolink tram network have voted to strike in a dispute over pay when thousands will attend a popular music festival.
The Unite union described the proposed 5% pay rise - following a nine-month period when inflation had been more than 10% - as "woeful".
The strike is due to be held on 10 and 11 June during Parklife and will also affect Soccer Aid at Old Trafford.
Metrolink's operator said it would hold discussions "to avert strike action".
Rob Cox, human resources director at KeolisAmey, said: "If strike action does go ahead, no Metrolink services will operate."
A Unite spokesman said starting pay rates for Metrolink workers were "very low", with minimum salaries of £20,000 for inspectors, £22,000 for drivers and £26,000 for engineers.
'Vital role'
He said union members had voted to strike after Metrolink's management had refused to negotiate on pay since the end of March.
Parklife is a two-day event which takes place in Heaton Park, Manchester, with rapper Aitch headlining this year.
The industrial action will also affect those heading to The Weekend's concert at Etihad Stadium.
The union's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members at Metrolink are frontline workers who play a vital role in keeping Manchester moving.
"It is incomprehensible that Metrolink thinks it is in anyway acceptable to further suppress their pay when workers are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis."