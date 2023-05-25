Cyclist seriously hurt in collision with HGV in Manchester
- Published
A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a heavy goods vehicle, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the man in his 30s was seriously hurt in the crash on Fairfield Street in Manchester at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.
The force asked anyone with information about the collision to get in touch.
In an earlier unrelated crash, a man, aged 55, was arrested after a 19-year-old cyclist died in a collision with an HGV on Great Bridgewater Street.
