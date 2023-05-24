Man arrested after cyclist dies in HGV crash in Manchester
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a cyclist was killed in a crash with a heavy goods vehicle.
Greater Manchester Police said the 19-year-old died at the scene after the collision on Great Bridgewater Street in Manchester at about 12:00 BST.
It said a 55-year-old man was being held in police custody for questioning.
A force representative said "collision investigators" wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.
