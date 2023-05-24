Tameside 'predator' jailed years after abusing young girls
- Published
A man branded "the worst kind of predator" by police has been jailed for a string of sex offences against two girls, including rape.
Keith Williamson, 41, first targeted his young victims when they were under the age of 11 and 13.
He was arrested in December 2018 with the offences dating back to 2011.
Williamson, of Ashton-under-Lyne, was jailed at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for 22 years and handed an extended licence period of five years.
He was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault, four counts of rape of a woman over 16 and two counts of rape of a girl under 16 following a trial.
'Off the streets'
Det Con Ryan O'Hanlon, from Greater Manchester Police, said Williamson was "the worst kind of predator".
"We are delighted that he is now behind bars and will no longer pose as a threat to children," he said.
"His arrest and subsequent sentencing is only the start of the healing process for the victims of this despicable crime."
He thanked the victims and their families for "having the strength to come forward".
"We are acutely aware that the sentencing does in no way make up for what Williamson has subjected them to, but we hope they can draw some comfort from the fact that he is now off the streets," he said.
"We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to get in touch.
"We will always listen to you and investigate all allegations."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk