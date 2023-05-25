Salford Crescent: Station upgrade and track revamp planned
A railway station in the north of England is to be upgraded and tracks will be refurbished, while a long-promised platform project is scrapped.
The Department for Transport (DFT) said £72m will be spent on the revamp to reduce delays, including a third platform at Salford Crescent.
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said it was a "welcome step".
Network Rail said it had shelved plans for two new platforms at Manchester Piccadilly to speed up the process.
The funding will also see extra platform entry and exit points at Manchester Victoria Station.
'New approach'
The government said that would make it easier for passengers to travel through the station during busier periods.
Network Rail said it had withdrawn plans dating back more than a decade for platforms 15 and 16 at Manchester Piccadilly to solve the crippling rail congestion, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Managing Director Tim Shoveller said it was "really positive" news, "allowing us to get on with fixing the infrastructure around central Manchester so we can run trains more reliably".
"We're removing our previous planning application so we can move forward with a new approach, something we'll be consulting residents and businesses on later in the year," he added.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said in November "there was a "real problem"" to solve" on the railways in the North after meeting the mayors of West and South Yorkshire, Manchester, Liverpool and North of Tyne who had demanded an end to the "chaos" on the region's rail network.
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham said: "There is a massive opportunity to change rail journeys for people and businesses in Greater Manchester and the North for the better, and this infrastructure investment is a welcome next step to help make that happen."
Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: "This new investment will help make trains services more reliable for the people of Manchester and beyond, marking another milestone in a decade's worth of rail improvements across the region."