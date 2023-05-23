Clonezone: Store staff sitting ducks after attacks, manager says
- Published
Staff at a "beloved and iconic queer sex shop" feel like "sitting ducks" after it was attacked for the fourth time since March, its manager has said.
Richard Tropez said two masked men vandalised Clonezone Manchester in the city's Gay Village on Monday.
He said the shop had launched an appeal to catch those responsible, because it was time the local "community took matters into our own hands"
A 32-year-old man was arrested on 10 May over the previous attacks.
A representative said the shop's windows were "still boarded up" after the previous attack, "but it's the door glass they went through this time".
Mr Tropez, who manages the Clonezone group of stores, said the firm had launched an appeal because "nothing else has worked".
"It's time that we as a community took matters into our own hands and reach out for information that will lead to a conviction," he said.
"I feel we are now sitting ducks for future attacks until we can find and prosecute those responsible."
The appeal said the "beloved and iconic queer sex shop on Sackville Street" had been the victim of "targeted homophobic attacks" on 22 March, 13 April, 24 April and 22 May".
"On each occasion, masked people in hoods have driven up to the store on motorbikes and attacked the windows and doorway with bricks and crowbars," it said
It said that any extra money raised as a result of the appeal would be "split and donated" to local LGBT charities and organisations.
LGBT rights activist and actor Lord Cashman tweeted his support for the store and said the attacks were "appalling" and "utterly despicable".
Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for a comment.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk