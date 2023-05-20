Leigh dog attack: Woman held and 15 dogs seized after death
- Published
A woman has been arrested and 15 dogs have been seized after a man was killed in a dog attack.
Jonathan Hogg, 37, died in hospital after the attack in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on Thursday.
Police said the woman, aged 22, had been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and has since been bailed.
They added that "items" with a total value of £37,500, believed to be the result of criminal proceeds, had been seized.
The dog that attacked Mr Hogg was humanely destroyed after officers used "every tactic to subdue" the animal, police said.
They later seized six adult dogs and nine puppies - believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg - following their search of two houses.
"These dogs are now being cared for at a specialist facility," a police spokesman said.
A 24-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing injury resulting in death has been bailed.
Mr Hogg's family described him as a "well-loved, sensitive, and kind person".
Det Ch Insp John Davies said: "Dangerous dogs do not have a place in our communities, and we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk