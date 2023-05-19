Man, 37, dies in Leigh dog attack
A 37-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog, which was "dangerously out of control", police have said.
The victim was found with serious injuries in Leigh, Greater Manchester, shortly after 21:10 BST on Thursday and was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Friday.
Armed officers were deployed to try to control the dog.
Greater Manchester Police said "every available tactic to subdue" the animal was used before it was humanely destroyed because it posed a "significant risk" to the public.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
