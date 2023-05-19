Man, 37, dies in Leigh dog attack
A 37-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog.
The victim was found with serious injuries in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on Thursday night and was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.
Armed officers were brought in to try to control the dog which "posed a significant risk" to the public, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The force said "every available tactic to subdue" the animal was used before it was humanely destroyed.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.
He remains in custody for further questioning.
Emergency services were called to Westleigh Lane in the town shortly after 21:10 BST and found the man with serious injuries.
Det Supt Simon Hurst said: "Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack.
"We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved."
He urged members of the public with information to come forward, adding he was "determined" that such a "distressing incident" would not happen again.
