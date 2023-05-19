Ten men charged in Rochdale grooming investigation
Ten men have been charged in connection with an investigation into child sexual exploitation.
The men, who are from Rochdale, are accused of the sexual abuse of two teenage girls between 2003 and 2008.
They are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The charges are part of Greater Manchester Police's investigation - known as Operation Lytton - into historical sex crimes against children.
The accused are as follows:
- Irfan Qurban, 43, of Innings Way, Rochdale charged with two counts of sexual activity with a girl
- Amjad Mahmood, 51, of Channing Street, Rochdale charged with committing seven counts of rape, two counts of gross indecency, five counts of sexual activity, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of indecent assault - all against an underage girl - and two counts of causing/ inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity; he has also been charged with two counts of trafficking people within the UK for sexual exploitation
- Gulnawaz Khan, 40, of North Street, Rochdale charged with inciting an underage girl to commit an act of gross indecency, two counts of rape of an underage girl and two counts of sexual activity with an underage girl
- Naveed Anwar, 38, of Colley Street, Rochdale charged with three counts of sexual activity with an underage girl
- Arshad Mohammed, 53, previously of the Milkstone and Deelish ward of Rochdale, charged with meeting an underage girl following sexual grooming, two counts of rape of an underage girl, sexual activity with an underage girl, assault of an underage girl by penetration and rape of a woman
- Sheraz Hussain, 39, of Cook Street, Rochdale charged with six counts of rape of an underage girl and six counts of sexual activity with an underage girl
- Mohammed Zahed, 36, of Midhurst Street, Rochdale charged with six counts of sexual activity with an underage girl
- Khalid Mahmood, 39, of Wardle Edge, Rochdale charged with rape of a woman and rape of an underage girl.
- Mukhtar Hussain, 39, of Royal Street, Rochdale charged with two counts of gross indecency, six counts of rape, five counts of sexual activity and unlawful sexual intercourse - all with an underage girl
- Shakeel Ahmed, 40, of Spinners Green, Rochdale charged with three counts of rape of an underage girl and sexual activity with an underage girl
