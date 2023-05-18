Manchester's first Asian woman to be Lord Mayor proud of role
"Proud Mancunian" Yasmine Dar has become the first Asian woman to become Manchester's Lord Mayor.
The Labour councillor for Moston became the city's 125th Lord Mayor following her election at the town hall on Wednesday.
Councillor Dar was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, but has lived in Manchester for more than 50 years.
She has worked as a welfare rights adviser and social worker, and set up a charity for young people.
Her brother Majid, a former Manchester councillor, will act as the Lord Mayor's consort.
Councillor Dar's daughter Amina will be the Lady Mayoress.
At the annual council meeting at Manchester Town Hall, the new Lord Mayor and "proud socialist" said she was born in Doncaster but "made in Manchester".
Addressing the meeting, she said she moved to Manchester when she was three years old.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said her first experience of supporting others came through the textile and haberdashery business run by her mother, Zubaida Dar.
Describing it as a community hub, she said she would help customers fill in forms and advocate for them.
In 2009, she set up the charity "Community on Solid Ground", which is now an award-winning service used by more than 400 young people each week.
The new Lord Mayor said empowerment would be the theme of her year in office.
She said: "I will always push for self-belief and self-empowerment, as well as standing up for peace, justice and human rights and equality for all."
Councillor Paul Andrews was appointed deputy Lord Mayor and will take over the ceremonial role in 12 months' time.
At the meeting councillors also paid tribute to outgoing Lord Mayor Donna Ludford.