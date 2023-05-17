Manchester's first trans councillor says judge me on my work
- Published
When Chris Northwood was elected she became not only one of two new Liberal Democrat members on Manchester City Council - but also the city's first transgender councillor.
She said the result in the recent local elections left her "absolutely overwhelmed" and being the first trans member was "a great honour".
However, she also said what most delighted her was that voters in the Ancoats and Beswick ward backed her "as the whole person".
"The community have looked and respected me for the work," she added.
"Sometimes people look at trans people and think 'oh, that's the only thing', but actually what we want as trans people is to be representative of our whole selves.
"Being trans is just one part of who we are, so it's great that people have been able to respect that, but also back me as the whole person.
"Not just because of that one aspect of my identity."
Ms Northwood said that while it is her work she wants to be judged on, she understands that her being trans will be something that does get discussed.
She claimed just under 50% of the vote when she was elected on 4 May to the Labour-run council.
She said she was hopeful that being part of the democratic process and being a visible member of the authority would help in the battle for acceptance.
"I think representation is really important," she said.
"I've had so many messages from trans friends and peers telling me it's great to see me elected.
"It is really important at the moment as trans people are going through a bit of a hard time in terms of representation in the media."
However, she said she believes it is only "a small minority of people who have been pushing transphobic views" and most people were "quite trans-friendly" out on the campaign trail.
"Most people say 'oh you're trans? OK, never mind, I still want to talk to you about the potholes down the street."
'Discover your full self'
But she said that while she respects everyone's right to their own views she cannot understand why there is so much fear.
"I find it absolutely mind-boggling why people would say, 'Oh, great, you've come to discover who your full self is and that terrifies me'," she said.
"Why do people want to do that? I think it's a fear of the unknown and a kind of a pattern we've seen before.
"Some people just seem to not like change and push back at it, but it's a completely alien mindset to me.
"We are just normal people living our lives."
She said her intention is to show exactly that on the council and not be cornered into always having to speak about trans issues.
But she said she does intend to use her position to speak up about issues such as the ongoing debate over trans women using public toilets.
"I certainly want to be able to use my role and my experiences to make sure that our council remains a safe space," she said.
On the toilet issue, she said she does not believe it should be "that controversial".
"The true reality is that most people are really, really supportive," she said.
Her main focus, however, will be focusing on what the people of Ancoats and Beswick think is important.
She said: "I want to stand up for my area and be a great community leader and champion. Being trans is just part of who I am."
