Derelict Manchester leisure centre to make way for housing
A derelict leisure centre is to be transformed into affordable social housing for people aged over 55 in a £12m scheme.
The plans for Manchester's Chorlton Leisure Centre, which has stood vacant for seven years, have been approved by the city council.
Fifty flats are to be built, with 40 of them being price-capped at or below the local housing allowance level.
The council said the scheme would help "diversify Chorlton's housing market".
The leisure centre was closed in 2015 and the Cavendish Terrace site will be redeveloped by Manchester-based MSV Housing Group.
Lettings will be assigned to people with a housing priority need, the council said.
Seven of the apartments would be for sale via shared ownership and three would be made for housing that supports people into independent living.
'Flagship development'
Gavin White, Manchester City Council's executive member for housing and development, said the scheme would "build new sustainable, affordable housing to meet demand in the area ".
"We know that local people have been eager to see this site brought back into use for some time and it's great to see the project moving at full steam," he continued.
Charlie Norman, of MSV Housing Group, described it as a "flagship development" for them.
"Chorlton and the surrounding area needs affordable homes to rent for its older citizens and we are proud to be the organisation that will deliver a highly sustainable, age-appropriate development of the highest calibre and green credentials," he added.
The scheme is expected to be completed in summer 2025.
