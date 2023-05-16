Cheshire East Council to be run by coalition after deal is struck
- Published
Cheshire East Council will be run by a Labour and independent coalition after a deal was struck.
They have agreed to form a joint administration for the next four years.
Independent group leader Craig Browne confirmed his members had opted to work with Labour rather the Conservatives following "intense negotiations".
The recent local elections resulted in no party being in overall control of the council despite more Labour gains.
No party won the necessary 42 seats in the poll.
The Tories now have 33 councillors, Labour 31 and the Independents 16 - of which 14 are in the Independent group - and the Liberal Democrats have two.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Independent group, despite losing most seats, could therefore decide who they would run the council with.
Mr Browne said his group had secured "key positions" but "we received strong offers from both groups".
He added: "However, on this occasion, we have decided that stable leadership is what the council most needs at this time."
Labour group leader Sam Corcoran said: "This agreement ensures continuing stability at Cheshire East Council which will be of major benefit to our residents."
He said the agreement was "subject to formal ratification" at the Labour group meeting on 20 May.