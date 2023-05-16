Midwife's Ukraine work inspires Eurovision winner Sandie Shaw
- Published
A midwife helping displaced women and babies in Ukraine says it is "amazing" to have inspired 1967 Eurovision winner Sandie Shaw to re-release her hit song.
Wendy Warrington, of Bury, Greater Manchester, has also been near the front-line to deliver aid and has had to shelter from Russian bombs.
Singer Shaw heard the grandmother-of-five on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, saying it was "devastating listening".
She has now decided to re-release Puppet on a String for charity.
Shaw's move came as Eurovision was being held in Liverpool this weekend on behalf of Ukraine, which won the contest in 2022.
Shaw, 76, told BBC1's The One Show that "something that stuck me from this incredible woman's interview was the huge amount of emotional and physical burden that has been put on the mothers of Ukraine".
The singer added: "Upon hearing this story I wanted to do what I could to help these brave mothers and children."
"It is also really important that we all help to try and rebuild their incredible country from this unnecessary ruin so I encourage everyone to give what they can afford," the 1960s Eurovision star said.
Ms Warrington told BBC Radio Manchester: "I still can't believe it.
"It is amazing to inspire someone to do that and raise money to help Ukraine so just doing an interview.
"I just hope people will keep it in their minds that people will continue to help because it does make a difference."
The midwife said she had been touched by the plight of children from the badly-bombed east of Ukraine.
She said: "They see the reality of this war as something that is every day.
"These children should be out playing with their friends."
