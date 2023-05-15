M66 crash: Pregnant woman dies as children fight for their lives
A pregnant woman has died after being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorway crash.
Two children were critically injured in the crash involving two cars on the M66 in Bury at 15:10 BST on Saturday.
Adil Iqbal, 22, from Accrington, has appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He has also been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The judge refused an application for bail and Mr Iqbal, who works in a boxing gym, was remanded into custody to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 19 June.
A third child was also hurt in the crash.
At the brief court hearing, the prosecution gave details of the incident, saying the woman was driving a car carrying three children and added: "The driver is now deceased."
Greater Manchester Police said the family was being supported by specialist officers.
The force appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch.
Sgt Matt Waggett previously thanked "the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene".
A GoFundMe appeal set up for the family has so far raised over £27,000.
