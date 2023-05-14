M66 crash: Woman and three children are seriously injured
A woman and three children have been seriously hurt in a two-car collision on a motorway, police said.
The 38-year-old is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries after the crash on the southbound M66 in Bury at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.
The children are being treated in hospital after members of the public helped out, police said.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Sgt Matt Waggett, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene."
He appealed for any witnesses to contact police with information and footage.
