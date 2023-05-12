Serial rapist Andrew Barlow recalled to prison weeks after release
- Published
A man who was jailed for 13 rapes has been recalled to prison just weeks after being released.
Andrew Barlow, 66, was jailed for life in 1988 for the attacks but was recommended for release by the Parole Board in December.
Despite opposition from the then justice secretary Dominic Raab, Barlow was released earlier this year.
The government have now confirmed he has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Protecting the public is our number one priority. That's why offenders are subject to tough licence conditions and when they breach them, we do not hesitate to return them to custody."
Previously called Andrew Longmire, he attacked young women mainly in Manchester in the 1980s.
One attack included the rape of a 26-year-old woman in her Sheffield home, while her three-year-old daughter hid terrified behind a settee.
He broke into his victims' homes, using weapons to threaten them - and in one case to cause injury - before assaulting them, often while children were in the same house.
The Parole Board defended its decision to release Barlow earlier this year, saying the panel had considered "all the evidence".
The board said Barlow's "risk management plan with its extensive list of conditions" would be "sufficiently robust" to manage his return to public life.
"The whole panel would be aware of the correct test and the panel was chaired by a very experienced retired judge who also has considerable experience of parole hearings and applying the statutory test," the board said.
Asked for comment after his recall to prison, a Parole Board spokeswoman added: "The offender has not been referred back to us for a parole review and so we don't have access to any information about him being recalled and therefore we don't have comment at this stage."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk