Greater Manchester women charged with killing toddler
- Published
Two women have been charged with killing a two-year-old girl.
Masie Lomax-Newton died in December 2021, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux 51, had been charged with manslaughter and neglect following an investigation into the toddler's death.
The pair have been bailed and are due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on 7 June, police added.
