Off-duty PC who tackled man with machete in Salford honoured
- Published
An off-duty police officer who tackled a man with machete outside a school has been recognised for his bravery.
PC Paul Spinks, from Greater Manchester Police, was not wearing any protective clothing or equipment when he spotted the man in Salford during term time.
The officer, who works in Trafford, put his own life on the line to detain the man, the force said.
His act of courage was honoured at the Pride of Manchester Awards, where he received the Emergency Services Award.
PC Spinks said he was "humbled" by the accolade, adding: "At the time, protecting others was my priority and accepting the risk posed to myself."
"Knives have no place within our communities and taking a knife off the street is one less in the right direction," he added.
'Above and beyond'
Ch Supt Colette Rose said she would like to thank PC Spinks for his courageous actions, describing him as a credit to the force.
"Paul's actions meant that members of the public were kept safe from harm, disregarding his personal safety and putting others first," she said.
"He went above and beyond in his duties as a police officer.
"He is an outstanding police officer and peer leader to newer recruits who look up to Paul and his distinguished career to date."