Further manslaughter arrest over Oldham mill fire deaths
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fatal mill fire where the remains of four Vietnamese nationals were found.
Cuong Van Chu, Uoc Van Nguyen, Duong Van Nguyen and Nam Thanh Le were found by demolition workers at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, in July 2022.
A 34-year-old man has also been held on drug and organised crime offences, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Two men previously held on suspicion of manslaughter remain on bail.
The remains of the four men were discovered following a blaze at the mill in May 2022.
GMP said officers were continuing to work "to complete the formal identification process and organise repatriation".
Det Ch Insp Gareth Davies said: "Though a year has passed since the fire and nine months since the discovery of these men's remains, the criminal investigation is still very much open.
"Behind the scenes, a team of detectives have been speaking to witnesses and reviewing evidence - leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to find answers for the bereaved."
He said it was "highly likely" people had information about activity at the mill or how the men ended up there.
"As we continue to do all we can, I appeal to anyone with information to contact us directly or anonymously," he added.
GMP said Mr Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in June 2019 and had maintained regular contact with his wife and children until 7 May 2022, but his family had not heard from him since that date.
Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, was also in regular contact with his wife until 7 May 2022, when he said he was in a mill.
The force said Duong Van Nguyen, 29, had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family about three months earlier, when he said he was living in an "abandoned house" and looking for work.
Mr Thanh Le, 21, who arrived in the UK in January 2022 last contacted his family on 4 May that year when he said he was living in a derelict house in "Dam", believed to be Oldham, and looking for work, it added.