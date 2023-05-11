Modern-day slavery: Vulnerable Romanian worker 'ruthlessly exploited'
- Published
A man who "ruthlessly exploited" a vulnerable worker he paid to travel to the UK from Romania has been convicted of modern-day slavery offences.
Nelu Nechita, formerly of Oldham, had promised his victim a "better life" but, after getting him a job, he controlled his wages, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said.
The victim was left trapped, it said.
Nechita, 52 and now living in London, pleaded guilty at Bolton Crown Court and will be sentenced on 26 June.
Nechita, of Altmore Avenue, admitted arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.
He was arrested by GLAA officers in a joint operation with Greater Manchester Police and the Department for Work and Pensions in February 2019.
The GLAA discovered Nechita had offered to find the victim, aged in his 40s, work in the UK and went on to pay for his travel from Romania.
When Nechita lived on Garthwaite Avenue in Oldham, he found the man work at the chicken processing factory in North Wales where he worked.
He would transport him, along with other workers, to and from the factory.
The GLAA said Nechita took control of his victim's bank card and PIN and would regularly withdraw money from ATMs.
'Ruthlessly exploited'
The victim never saw his wages, receiving just £280 from Nechita for six weeks' work at the factory, the GLAA said.
During that period, the man was supposed to have received wages of more than £1,800.
GLAA senior investigating officer Martin Plimmer said: "The victim left Romania with the promise of a job and better life in the UK but instead was ruthlessly exploited by Nechita for his own financial gain.
"The only money the victim ever had was totally controlled by Nechita and, as a result, he was trapped in unfamiliar surroundings with no obvious way of escaping."
