Arrest after Manchester Gay Village shop vandalised
- Published
A man has been arrested after a spate of what police said were "abhorrent" attacks on a shop in the heart of Manchester's Gay Village.
Clonezone Manchester said it had been targeted multiple times in recent months, with the latest attack seeing its windows smashed.
The shop, in Sackville Street, describes itself as a "gay superstore".
On Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
The man currently remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing, Greater Manchester Police said.
Ch Insp Adam Wignall said: "The attacks at this premises were abhorrent and our officers have been working hard to identify those responsible for these shocking incidents.
"Our local neighbourhood team have been investigating all potential leads and we hope this arrest shows that we are determined to clamp down on this sort of criminality in our communities.
"We are still asking for anyone with any information to please get in touch with us - whether it's big or small, it could greatly assist our investigations."
