Wigan dog attack leaves man and woman badly injured
- Published
A dog attack has left a man and a woman with potentially life-changing injuries.
The out-of-control animal was seized after officers were called to a house in the Hindley Green area of Wigan at about 23:30 BST on Monday.
Both victims remain in hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.
The dog is being held in kennels while the investigation continues.
The force has urged anyone with information about the attack, which happened in Thomas Street, to come forward.
