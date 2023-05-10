Stolen car driver who killed biker in north Manchester chase jailed
A "reckless" driver of a stolen car who killed a motorcyclist after chasing him through the streets has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Carl Dawson died after being thrown from his bike when Shikeo Bell hit his back wheel following a chase through north Manchester in September 2021.
Det Con Helen Hitchen said it was still unclear why the chase started.
Admitting causing death by dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court, Bell was jailed for five years eight months.
GMP said CCTV footage showed Bell's stolen Seat Leon was as close as 3m (10ft) from Mr Dawson's bike at times before hitting the back wheel on Hillier Street in Harpurhey on 7 September 2021.
It said officers identified the 19-year-old as the driver using evidence found inside the stolen car and a paint sample from Mr Dawson's bike.
Bell, who was banned from driving for eight years, was also handed a further 18 months for robbery, attempted robbery and fraud.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Hitchen said Bell made "no comment in interview despite forensic evidence linking him to the stolen car and didn't admit his crimes for almost 18 months, eventually pleading guilty in March 2023".
"We will probably never know why the chase that cost Carl his life started, but it's clear that Bell's reckless and dangerous actions have resulted in the fatal collision," she said.
