Coronation street parties held across north-west England
The Coronation met Coronation Street on Sunday, as royal fans turned out for street parties across north-west England.
Some residents in Romiley, Stockport, dressed up as the show's legendary characters in a celebration for royalists and soap fans alike.
The Lancashire resort of Morecambe aimed to break the record for the UK's longest Coronation Big Lunch.
Speaking on the promenade, Chorley-born chef John Whaite, who previously won The Great British Bake Off, said: "Food and people are inextricably linked... but what we're seeing here is people bringing little bits and bobs."
Meanwhile, a house near Anfield stadium grabbed the attention of passing Liverpool fans before yesterday's game.
Oldham also hosted a huge street party, with artists decorating the area with regally-themed designs.
