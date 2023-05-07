Salford death: Suspect released after fatal "disturbance"
A man who was arrested after the death of man in Salford has been released, police have said.
The victim was found injured in Seedley Road following a "disturbance" at about 16:00 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He later died in hospital.
Officers described it as an "isolated incident". A 52-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of murder, but has now been released pending further enquiries.
