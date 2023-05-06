Crowds turn out for Coronation events in north-west England
- Published
Large crowds have turned out to watch the Coronation across north-west England.
Spectators watched the event on a big screen in Liverpool, which will host the Eurovision Song Contest next week on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
In Nelson, Lancashire, Beth Mosely was celebrating a year since her hen party with friends, and described a "fabulous community spirit".
"It's been a spectacular day so far," she said.
Also wearing outfits of red, white and blue, Nyila Shahrukh brought along her children so they could "feel part of the occasion".
Among those watching the ceremony on TV was Dorothy Young, who is due to turn 105 next month.
She is one of very few people in the UK to have been born during World War One and was 35 at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
Her care home in Stockport have been hosting celebrations with local people.
The Manchester Dragoneers, who support those with breast cancer, opted to get their paddles out for a celebratory row and cake.
Meanwhile, school children decorated a large model of the crown in Nantwich, Cheshire.
Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, was among 2,000 people invited to the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
