Jimmy Murphy: Statue of man who rebuilt Manchester United unveiled
A statue of Manchester United legend Jimmy Murphy has been unveiled outside the club he served for four decades.
Murphy, who took United to the FA Cup final in the aftermath of the Munich disaster, served as manager, assistant, coach and scout at Old Trafford from the 1940s to his death in 1989.
As a player, he made more than 200 appearances for West Bromwich Albion and won 15 caps for Wales.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said he deserved "so much honour".
The statue of Murphy, who was born in the Rhondda Valley village of Pentre, has been erected behind Old Trafford's famous Stretford End.
It stands close to where he coached the stars of manager Sir Matt Busby's famous "Busby Babes" team on a cinder track in the 1950s.
Life for Murphy, who also managed Wales between 1956 and 1964, changed on 6 February 1958, when United's plane crashed as it attempted to take off in Munich while returning from a European match.
The disaster claimed the lives of 23 people, including eight Manchester United players, and left Sir Matt gravely ill in hospital.
Murphy, who had missed the game as he was in Cardiff on international duty, stepped into the breach and led a team of reserves, loanees and short-term signings to the FA Cup final and the European Cup semi-final.
When Sir Matt resumed his duties, Murphy played a key role in rebuilding United and helped the side become the first English club to win the European Cup 10 years later.
Two years after his stint as United boss, he led Wales to the World Cup Quarter Final in 1958, only to see his side beaten by eventual winners Brazil.
His influence on United continued into the 1970s, when as a scout, he encouraged manager Tommy Docherty to sign influential wingers Steve Coppell and Gordon Hill.
Murphy, who died in 1989 aged 79, has previously been commemorated with the Jimmy Murphy Centre at Manchester United's training ground in Carrington and the annual Jimmy Murphy Under-18s Player of the Year award.
A plaque was also unveiled on his former home in Pentre in 2009.
Ten Hag said the work of Murphy, who never sought the limelight, in rebuilding United must never be forgotten.
He said it was good for the club to give "so much honour and recognition" to Murphy, who stood as a symbol for "youth development... resilience and determination".
"They are the standards for Manchester United," he said.
Murphy's statue, which was unveiled on the 65th anniversary of his team's 1958 cup final appearance, joins those of Sir Matt, fellow managerial icon Sir Alex Ferguson and "United Trinity" Denis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best at the stadium.
A special tribute to Murphy from Sir Alex was played at the ceremony which was attended by hundreds of fans, members of Murphy's family and the sculptor Alan Herriot.
Richard Arnold, the club's chief executive, said: "It is wonderfully fitting the statue stands at the Stretford End of Old Trafford, overlooking the old ash-cinder pitches where Jimmy would train the Babes.
"A special place, on a special day, for a special person in Manchester United's history."
Murphy's son, Jimmy Junior, said it was an "extremely proud moment" for all the family.
He added: "Dad would have been touched to see so many people here celebrating his 43 years at the club.
"Dad always said that if he could stay at Old Trafford, he would. That has come true today."