Eleven men charged in Rochdale grooming investigation
- Published
Eleven men have been charged in connection with investigations into the grooming and sexual abuse of teenage girls.
The men from Greater Manchester are accused of abuse against three girls in Rochdale between 2000 and 2006.
Nine are charged with rape of an underage girl, with other charges including trafficking persons into the UK for sexual exploitation.
They are due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The charges relate to Greater Manchester Police's Operation Lytton - part of an investigation into historical sex offences against children.
The accused are as follows:
- Tahir Rashid, 52, of Rochdale, charged with 13 offences, including rape and penetrative sexual activity with an underage girl
- Mohammad Salim, 44, of Rochdale, charged with eight offences, including rape and sexual activity with an underage girl
- Suklene Shah, 44, of Rochdale, charged with two counts of sexual activity with an underage girl
- Mohammed Shazad, 42, of Rochdale, charged with 16 offences, including rape, trafficking persons within the UK for sexual exploitation, and sexual activity with an underage girl
- Nisar Hussain, 39, of Rochdale, charged with three offences, including making indecent images of a child and trafficking persons within the UK for sexual exploitation
- Naheem Akram, 46, of Rochdale, charged with 10 offences, including rape and sexual activity with an underage girl
- Mohammed Zahid, 63, of Crumpsall, charged with 32 offences, including rape, trafficking persons within the UK for sexual exploitation, sexual activity with an underage girl, gross indecency with an underage girl, procuring an underage girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with unknown males
- Roheez Khan, 37, of Rochdale, charged with three offences, including rape and sexual activity with an underage girl
- Arfan Khan, 39, of Rochdale, charged with four offences, including rape and sexual activity with an underage girl
- Mustaq Ahmed, 65, of Oldham, charged with six offences, including rape and gross indecency with an underage girl
- Kasir Bashir, 48, of Oldham, charged with six offences, including rape and gross indecency with an underage girl
