Harry Potter actress helps distribute hospital Eid gifts
- Published
Harry Potter actress Afshan Azad has helped distribute more than 1,500 Eid gifts to young hospital patients across Greater Manchester.
The social influencer, who played Padma Patil, described the experience as "simply joyous".
It was the third time the actress joined volunteers at the Eid Unwrapped scheme, which started in 2017.
The group said it was "blown away" by donors' "unwavering generosity".
They distributed toys, books and games to patients at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital - the UK's largest children's hospital - for the first time since the pandemic.
Presents were also shared at hospitals in Trafford, Wythenshawe and North Manchester.
Ms Azad helped share gifts at Royal Manchester, adding it was a "blessed day seeing all the little faces light up".
The Eid al Fitr festival, which occurred last weekend, marked the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan when Muslims undertake fasts and extra devotions.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to: northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk