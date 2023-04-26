Sudan: Wait for husband's return toughest days of my life, wife says
- Published
A woman whose husband became trapped in Sudan when fighting broke out has said waiting for his return has been "the toughest days of my life".
Manal Mekki said she had been on the phone to Dr Eltigani Abdelaal when the shooting began on 15 April following days of tension in the country.
She said her family had been "really very stressed and worried" while waiting to hear if he was safe.
The cardiologist arrived in Cyprus on an RAF rescue flight earlier.
Mrs Mekki told BBC North West Tonight Dr Abdelaal had been visiting his mother and staying near the airport in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
She said he had been due to return to Manchester that day, but as he was speaking to her on the phone, the hostilities began in the area.
"I could just hear a loud booming in the background," she said.
"He said to me [that] it seemed that something serious was going on."
"He put the phone down and obviously I was a little bit nervous and worried, but I didn't expect it to be like a full scale war."
She said she waited for him to call her back in the hope that he would be safe.
"He rang back maybe two hours later," she said.
"He said: 'There's lots of shelling.'
"We could hear it and my two daughters just started crying uncontrollably.
"He said to me that the airport had been hit and 'I won't be coming home tonight'."
'So grateful'
The country has fallen into civil unrest as a direct result of a vicious power struggle within Sudan's military leadership.
There had been tensions in the country in the days before fighting began, but Mrs Mekki said there was nothing to suggest it would get so bad.
"There wasn't the slightest hint that something like this would happen," she said.
"Otherwise, he wouldn't have gone at this time."
She said since that day, her family had faced an anxious wait for news.
"I couldn't get hold of him," she said.
"When he didn't answer, I got more anxious and [went] into a circle of panic.
"I tried to call my sister, I tried to call his family, his nieces and nephews, just trying to hear something."
She said her husband rang her from Cyprus at 08:00 BST to tell her he was safe, a moment which had left her "incredibly relieved".
She added that she was "so grateful", but that her relief was tinged with worry.
"Everyone has been really very stressed and worried about not only the safety of my husband, but the safety of all relatives and friends back home," she said.
"Obviously, we're very relieved that he is on his way back home, but I'm not sure if we're very happy," she said.
"We're equally very worried about the safety of our loved ones back home."
There are fears that the fighting could further fragment the country, worsen political turbulence and draw in neighbouring states and the UK, US and EU have all called for a ceasefire and talks to resolve the crisis.
Many countries are now focused on trying to get their citizens out.
